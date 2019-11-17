GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured by gunfire Saturday night in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road in relation to the incident.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim and they were taken to the hospital. Authorities say the victim whose name has not been released is in stable condition.

At this time, there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Shot Fired During Robbery of the New Hot Spot in Winston-Salem: Police

20-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Light Pole While On Dirt Bike In Winston-Salem

NC-12 on Outer Banks still closed, travel conditions remain poor, NCDOT says

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users