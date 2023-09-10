1 seriously injured in aggravated assault, police said

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person injured at 3:18 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Police located a gunshot victim on 4 Silverbrook Court. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS for serious injuries.

Police said they apprehended a suspect at the scene.

