One person is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Forsyth County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near 17th street and Liberty Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police did not list the extent of those injuries.

Investigators said the man was shot by an unknown suspect. That suspect fled the scene immediately after.

Police said it's still active investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.