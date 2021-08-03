Double-shooting in Greensboro leaves one dead, one injured

Guilford County deputies were called to the shooting on Cedar Chase Drive on Sunday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Greensboro, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a shooting on Cedar Chase Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died. A second person was also taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.