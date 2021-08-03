Double-shooting in Greensboro leaves one dead, one injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Greensboro, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to a shooting on Cedar Chase Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died. A second person was also taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.