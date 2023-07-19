One dead after shooting on Kerner Road in Forsyth County

Investigation reveals that this is not a random incident and that there is no danger to the general public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Kerner Road.

At 9:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched in response to reports of a person walking down Kerner Road wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

An additional report was received that sounds of gunshots were heard in the same area.

The first deputy to arrive quickly found a person matching the provided description. They took the gun the suspect was carrying without incident.

More deputies searched the area and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted but the person died from their injuries.

Investigation reveals that this is not a random incident and that there is no danger to the general public.

The suspect carrying the gun has been taken into custody for questioning. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office directly at 336-727-2112.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.