One person shot at Hookah Vibes in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is recovering this morning after someone shot them in Greensboro.

Police say they found the victim at Hookah Vibes at West Gate City Boulevard just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Right now, there's no word on their condition.

Officers are still looking for who's behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.