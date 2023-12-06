Man shot during home robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot by two people during a robbery at his home.
Winston-Salem police responded to the reported shooting on Old Rural Hall Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found 29-year-old Emmanuel Christopher Nickerson outside a neighbor's house suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigation reveals that Nickerson had come home, when he was approached by the two suspects that took the victim's car and personal items.
The Nickerson was shot during the robbery. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
