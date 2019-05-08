SUITLAND, Md. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in Prince George's County.

Police said it happened at 1 p.m. following a funeral for a homicide victim in the District of Columbia, though they did not identify that victim.

Police said Monday's shooting victim was found in a car nearby, about 200 yards down the road from the storefront church where the funeral happened near Walls Lane.

Jennifer Donelan, the spokesperson from Prince George's County PD, said several other people were injured in the fight. All the other injuries were minor, she said, and they're trying to figure out exactly what happened.

"Sometime after the funeral, there was a large group gathered outside in the parking lot, and when our officers arrived for a report of a fight that had broken out there were people in the parking lot and there were also people in the middle of Suitland Road," she said. "While they were on scene trying to deal with that tense situation, they hear multiple gunshots break out, about 200 yards up the street."

She said a sedan sped away from the scene - outside a townhouse development - and the officers found one person inside a car parked outside. Donelan said those officers pulled the shooting victim out of the car, began lifesaving measures and called EMS.

She said investigators are trying to determine if the fight and the shooting were related.

This story has been updated with more information surrounding the fight and shooting, per Prince George's PD.

