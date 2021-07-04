One person found shot in Greensboro Saturday night

Officers say the victim was found in the 4200 block of Joy Ann Terrace and is in stable condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a shooting that left one person shot Saturday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Joy Ann Terrace.

Officers say they found a gunshot victim in stable condition.

That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

Details are limited right now.