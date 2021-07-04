One person found shot in Greensboro Saturday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a shooting that left one person shot Saturday night.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Joy Ann Terrace.
Officers say they found a gunshot victim in stable condition.
That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.
No suspect information was available.
Details are limited right now.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.