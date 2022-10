The shooting happened near West Market Street and North Holden Road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street from West Wendover Avenue to North Holden Road were briefly closed after a reported shooting occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officers found a person seriously injured after a shooting around 1:12 a.m. They were taken to the hospital.

The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue.

No suspect information was available. This investigation is ongoing.