CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an incident at the 9900 block of University Village Boulevard Wednesday night. That location is an apartment complex near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, but not affiliated with UNCC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is now investigating it as a homicide.

Officials have not released any suspect information or if anyone else was injured.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released. However, CMPD said the victim does not have any affiliation at all with the university.

His name will be released once his family has been notified.

It happened around a pool and started with an altercation, police say. Police believe there is no threat as they said it was not a random act, but no suspect has been arrested at this time.

NinerAlerts with UNCC said in a tweet that they are monitoring the reports. Police do not believe there is a threat to campus but are monitoring the situation, according to NinerAlerts.

Police say the call for service came in at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the pool area of the apartment.

Medic transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Homicide Detectives are working to determine whether there are additional witnesses.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.