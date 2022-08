The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random incident, according to deputies.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that happened at a Kernersville business around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies said the shooting was at Clarios Manufacturing Facility. The victim in the shooting was killed.

The suspect and the victim knew each other and this was not a random incident, deputies said.

No other employees were injured.