Crime

One person hurt after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting near Bywood Road near Phillips Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday. 

Officers located a person suffering from injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

