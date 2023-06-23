One person hurt after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting near Bywood Road near Phillips Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers located a person suffering from injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

