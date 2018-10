One person was shot on Emerald Street in Winston-Salem.

Police responded to the call a little after 3 am Thursday morning.

It happened on the 1600 block of Emerald Street.

Police say two people, who knew each other got into a fight and one of them shot the other.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim's condition is not life threatening.

