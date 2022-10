Officers were called to the 4300 block of Parker Street just before midnight Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Parker Street just before midnight Tuesday.

Officers found one person that had been shot and suffering injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.