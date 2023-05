Greensboro police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is at the hospital after being shot on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, police say.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 3800 block of West Gate City Boulevard around 2:05 a.m. Friday.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.