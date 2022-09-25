Winston-Salem Police: One person shot while trying to stop a physical altercation

Officers found a man shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said officers responded to a shooting at on Twenty-Third Street Saturday around 9 in the afternoon.

Officers found a man shot in the leg. That man, Bobby Billings, was transported to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators said Billings was attempting to stop a physical altercation on the street between several individuals.

Police said a man with dreads shot the victim, and then ran away from the scene.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.