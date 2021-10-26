One person stabbed multiple times in Greensboro

It happened in the 8400 block of Triad Drive Tuesday. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after one person was stabbed multiple times.

Officers responded to a call about the assault Tuesday at 1:13 a.m. in the 8400 block of Triad Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.