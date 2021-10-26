One person stabbed multiple times in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after one person was stabbed multiple times.
Officers responded to a call about the assault Tuesday at 1:13 a.m. in the 8400 block of Triad Drive.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.