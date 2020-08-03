CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are on the scene of shooting in west Charlotte.

There was a large police presence on Freedom Dr and Ashley Rd Sunday afternoon.

WCNC Charlotte learned there was an apparent drive-by shooting. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threating injuries and women with non-life threating injuries.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects and suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC as more information becomes available.

