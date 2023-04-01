x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One shot after aggravated assault in Greensboro

This is a developing story.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot near 1300 Ogden St. around 9:51 p.m., according to Greensboro Police.

GPD reports that one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was on the scene. The victim was take to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

More Videos

In Other News

What makes ghost guns so dangerous?

Before You Leave, Check This Out