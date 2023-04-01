One shot after aggravated assault in Greensboro

This is a developing story.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot near 1300 Ogden St. around 9:51 p.m., according to Greensboro Police.

GPD reports that one victim suffering from a gunshot wound was on the scene. The victim was take to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

