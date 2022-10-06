x
Shooting leaves 1 injured on Rollins Street in Greensboro

Police received a report about shots fired in the area around 3:55 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call around 3:55 p.m. about shots fired on the 700 block of Rollins Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.  

The investigation is ongoing.

