One of two suspects arrested for car burglary in Asheboro, other still at large

The investigation is ongoing.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — According to Randolph County Sheriff's Office, one suspect involved in a car burglary was arrested while the other has not yet been located in Asheboro on April 3.

Deputies report getting the call about the burglary on Cameron Drive in Asheboro. Deputies investigated and found that two men had left the scene before they'd arrived.

According to deputies, one suspect, Ryan Michael Barker, fled into the woods and the other walked south on Cameron Drive toward Robbins Circle.

K9 Sarge was deployed to search for the suspects. Eventually, deputies report finding Barker lying in the woods.

Barker was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center. He was then issued a $10,000 secure bond and charged with felony breaking into a vehicle, according to deputies.

His first appearance is set for April 3 in Randolph County District Court.

The second suspect has not yet been located, according to deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

