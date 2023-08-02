One suspect in custody in connection to armed robbery, bomb threat at Burlington bank

Police have identified but not apprehended the second suspect.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One suspect is in custody in regard to an armed robbery and bomb threat at Select Bank in Burlington that occurred on July 24.

During the robbery, one suspect left Select Bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and said he left a bomb. Greensboro police later determined that there was no bomb and that the bag left behind contained no weapons.

By using video surveillance from the area, Burlington police were reportedly able to identify the getaway car and the suspects: Kristian Baldwin, 36, the getaway driver, and Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61.

Police were able to connect the Burlington armed robbery to another armed robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, VA that occurred on July 20.

On Friday, July 28, Baldwin was arrested and charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Burlington Police Department, the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Caswell County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest.

Baldwin is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center and received a $100,000 bond, according to police.

Burlington Police executed a search warrant for the home of Brown. Now, police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Brown.

Police said it is likely the two suspects will also face charges from the Danville Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

