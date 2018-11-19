HIGH POINT, N.C. -- 76-year-old Edward Lindsay was enjoying some family time on Sunday night when shots rang through his home.

The bullets came through the doors and windows of his living room on Langford Avenue where he was with at least five other family members.

An eerie reminder of what happened in March of 2017, when his wife, Josie Lindsay, was shot and killed in their front yard. They were married for 53 years.

Edward was shot in the right bicep, but he is expected to be okay. He was the only one shot.

High Point Police say it happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. Officers found three shell casings from a rifle in the roadway.

Police say Edward was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. His family tells WFMY News 2 that the bullet went in and out, and therefore he did not need surgery.

Police say two other houses next door to the Lindsay's were also shot into, but no one was injured.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time, and it's unclear if the 2017 homicide of Josie Lindsay is related to this shooting.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

