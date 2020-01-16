HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — John Russell Whitt pleaded guilty on Wednesday in an Orange County Courthouse to murder and concealment of death in the murder of his son Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt.

Bobby’s body was found on September 25, 1998, near Interstate-85 in Orange County. The finding of the body began the infamous "Boy Under the Billboard” cold case.

CBS affiliate WNCN reports that investigators say John also murdered his wife Myong Hwa Cho. Her body was found on May 13, 1998, in Spartanburg, SC.

According to Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Whitt, 57, was given two consecutive sentences, each a minimum of 26 years for the crimes.

WNCN reports that two consecutive sentences will run at the expiration of a current sentence which runs until 2037.

Currently, Whitt is serving time for a string of robberies that police say occurred around the same time as the murders.

