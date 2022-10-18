Orange County suspect in double homicide appears in court

A 17-year-old suspect who is accused of killing two teens had a private hearing.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A teen suspect in connection with the murder of two teenagers in Orange County, appeared in court Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The bodies 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods were found in a wooded-area by two ATV riders.

Clark was from Mebane and Woods was from Orange County.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office called upon local, state and federal agencies to try and hunt down a 17-year-old suspect.

The teen was arrested in Oct. 5 after the families of the victims had been waiting weeks for answers.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, news crews were not allowed in the private hearing.

The name of the teen will not be released because they are not being tried as an adult.

Crews with WNCN said it was nearly impossible to gain access inside the courtroom. They were escorted out by security after being told multiple times to leave. However, the did spot a few members of the victims’ family inside the courtroom.