OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a woman who asked to look at engagement rings at a jewelry store, grabbed a 3.61-carat ring and sprinted out of the place without paying.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Kay Jewelers on N. John Young Parkway in Osceola County.

The stolen ring is valued at $22,299.

Authorities say the woman is black, roughly 25 years old, 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, floral shirt, red pants and red sneakers.

Detectives say they need help to identify her. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where a tip leading to a felony arrest could earn you a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

