CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An out-of-town doctor and CEO, Dr. John Holaday, died Friday after being shot in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. DisposeRx, Holaday's company, confirmed the death in a statement.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of 74-year-old Holaday. CMPD has not confirmed if the charges have been changed.

Officials say a fight at the Epicentre led to the shooting. Holaday was not involved in the argument. Police located him in the street with a gunshot wound.

According to his company, DisposeRx, the company's chairman and founder was walking to a business meeting in uptown before he was randomly shot. He was visiting from Maryland.

DisposeRx released a statement in light of Holaday's death:

"Words cannot describe the immense sadness and grief we feel in losing our leader, mentor, colleague and friend," said DisposeRx President William Simpson. "While we will continue to struggle with the senseless and tragic way in which John died, we will honor him every day in the way that we operate and represent DisposeRx. We are more committed than ever to fulfilling his dreams."

MORE ON WCNC: