HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say they've recovered more than 165 illegal guns as of May 20.

Police say they responded to several incidents of gun violence over the Memorial Day Weekend, and fortunately, no deaths resulted from these shootings.

The gun violence incidents ranged from shots fired at property or a person, to assault with a deadly weapon, to domestic incidents.

RELATED: How High Point Is Working To Reduce Violent Crime

The police department says it will continue to focus on individuals associated with violent crime. Police are encouraging community members to call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or use the new P3 Tips mobile app with any information that can help them get illegal guns off the streets.

RELATED: NC's 'Second Chance Act' Aims to Help Offenders Clear Their Records

RELATED: 'You’re So Disgusted Somebody Would Do That': 7 Bikes, Shotgun Stolen From High Point Bicycle Toy And Hobby Shop