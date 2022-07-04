4 overdose death arrests in past month in the Triad

One man who was recently charged with second-degree murder in an overdose death was already in jail for another overdose death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.

Here's a look at the latest arrests and charges as they were announced, starting with the most recent.

Surry County

Surry County deputies charged Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, in the overdose death of Melissa "Shannon" Renee Dublin, 29.

Dublin was found dead at a house in Lowgap in May 2021.

After a 13-month investigation, detectives announced on July 15 that they arrested Mosley for providing her with the drugs that killed her.

Mosley was charged with second-degree murder and is being held under a $300,000 bond.

Mosley was already being held in jail on a previous second-degree murder charge for the overdose death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III.

High Point

High Point police announced on July 13 that a Davidson County grand jury indicted Larento Valentino Grady, Jr., 28, of High Point, with second-degree murder and death by distribution in an overdose death.

In May 2021, police said they found Jacob Fields, 35, dead from a fentanyl overdose.

After more than a year of investigating, detectives said they learned Grady was Fields' supplier for the drug. Grady was arrested in June and received a $500,000 secured bond.

Randolph County

Randolph County deputies said on June 21 they arrested Ivey Tatum Elswick, 21, in an overdose death.

Deputies said they responded to Erik Drive in March where they found someone dead from an overdose.

Elswick was charged with felony death by distribution. She was placed in jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Eden

In June, Eden police arrested Angel Nicole Howell and charged her in the overdose death of Raquita Leshay, 25.

Eden police found Leshay dead at a Hampton Inn on S. Van Buren Road on June 17.

Police charged Howell with felony death by distribution. She was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Difference between second-degree murder and death by distribution

According to North Carolina law, a person can be charged with death by distribution if:

The person unlawfully sells at least one certain controlled substance

The controlled substance causes the death of the user

The commission of the offense was the proximate cause of the victim's death

The person did not act with malice

According to North Carolina law, a person can be charged with second-degree murder if either of the following happens: