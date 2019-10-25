DANVILLE, Va. — A second man has been arrested and charged in an investigation into what police say are a series overdoses in Danville, Va. Police say a person died Thursday morning due to an overdose. Officers executed a warrant at a two locations in the city and charged Chauncey Montague for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

The Danville Police Department says in a news release, they've made the investigation into these overdoses a top priority and are still working to track the drugs to the source. They warn that it's impossible to estimate how much of this particular product is still on the street.

"Though there is no such thing as good or safe illegal narcotics, we again urge those with heroin addiction to avoid contact with this potentially deadly source. Based on the information we have at this time, the increased danger is likely due to this product being sold as heroin, but having an unknown amount of fentanyl or other toxic substance in it.

We wish to point those suffering from substance abuse addiction and their family members to community-based resources such as the Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (RASAP). They offer services to include REVIVE training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency."

Investigators are pleading with anyone who has information on this case to contact them CARE app or by calling 434-793-0000.