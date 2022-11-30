Suspect leads Asheboro police on an overnight high-speed 12-mile chase into Guilford Co.

Police are looking for the people responsible for sparking a chase from Randolph County to Guilford County.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating an overnight police chase that started in Randolph County and ended in Guilford County.

Officers said right before 3 a.m. Wednesday, they were patrolling the 2100 block of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro when they noticed two men dressed in dark clothes walking in the parking lot of Summer Run Apartments.

After eight vehicle break-ins, officers on duty in the area pulled into the parking lot to find the two men but they couldn't. However, officers saw the interior lights of a cab turned on with no one inside. After inspecting the scene, police saw an exterior toolbox and a door cracked open.

While examining the cab, they noticed a silver passenger car with a man in dark clothing driving towards the exit of the apartment complex.

When officers drove towards the vehicle, the driver started speeding which prompted police to conduct a traffic stop. When the driver refused to stop, it sparked a police chase.

For 12 miles, officers followed the vehicle into Guilford County on I-73 until exit 122A for Groometown Road where the chase ended.

Shortly after returning to Asheboro, Guilford County notified officers about a crash where a vehicle was unoccupied.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident they are asked to contact Officer Wall at mwall@ci.asheboro.nc.us or Randolph County CrimeStoppers at 336-672-7463.

