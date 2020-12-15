Thanks to a quick response by investigators, the woman was arrested and the packages were recovered.

CYPRESS, Texas — Package thefts are at an all-time high in 2020 because most people are shopping online.

More than two million packages are swiped from porches across America every day, according to SafeWise.

One porch pirate was caught in the act Monday in the Cypress area, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office.

They say a witness spotted Diana Garcia following a FedEx truck on Drexel Ridge Lane and scooping up the packages as soon as they were delivered.

Thanks to quick response by Precinct 4 deputies, Garcia was arrested about three miles away in the 15000 block of Caraway Court. The packages were found in her car and returned to their owners.

One of those victims said his Ring camera showed the suspect brazenly pull into his driveway and take his package just minutes after the FedEx truck pulled away.

Investigators say Garcia, 23, also had crystal meth in her car.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of Mail Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.