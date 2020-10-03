PALMETTO, Ga. — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed inside his Palmetto home late Monday night, police said. The gunshots, they said, came from outside.

According to Palmetto Police Chief Bryan Hergesell, it happened at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Chestnut Oak Drive.

Hergesell said multiple gunshots came from outside of the home, striking and killing Dorian Hankins, who was in the living room at the time.

"We believe the bullets holes came from outside," Hergesell said. "We believe the people were out of the house, in the front yard."

He said that investigators did not believe the shooting was connected to a home invasion. However, Hergesell said that the shooting did appear to be specific to the one home in question.

He went on to say that there was one other person inside the home, asleep, at the time of the shooting, and that they were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called out to assist Palmetto Police in the investigation of a reported shooting early Tuesday morning, Hergesell said.

