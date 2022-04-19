Panthers LB Damien Wilson arrested, accused of assault

CBS Sports reports an ex-girlfriend accused Wilson of threatening to kill her and choking her friend.

FRISCO, Texas — Police said Carolina Panthers linebacker, Damien Wilson, was arrested in Texas last week on an assault charge.

Wilson faces a charge of bodily injury of a family member. His attorney disputed the allegations.

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” attorney Toby Shook said. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

Wilson signed with the Panthers in March. Previously, he spent four seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys.