Pantry Shop shooting: Thomasville police trying to identify persons of interest

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are trying to identify four individuals caught on surveillance cameras on the night of a shooting.
Police responded to the Pantry Shop on National Highway just before midnight on July 4. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot inside the store. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Detectives need help identifying who they are calling 'people of interest' in the case.
If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.