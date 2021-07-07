Pantry Shop shooting: Thomasville police trying to identify persons of interest

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot at the Pantry Shop.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are trying to identify four individuals caught on surveillance cameras on the night of a shooting.

Police responded to the Pantry Shop on National Highway just before midnight on July 4. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot inside the store. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Detectives need help identifying who they are calling 'people of interest' in the case.