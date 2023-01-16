Papa John's Pizza on E. Cone Blvd in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday, police say.
Officers said it happened around 9:49 p.m. at Papa John's on 1015 East Cone Boulevard.
Two men walked into the pizza spot with guns and ran off with an unknown amount of cash.
Investigators described the suspects as men in their early 20’s wearing black and gray hoodies and medical-type masks.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.