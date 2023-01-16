Papa John's Pizza on E. Cone Blvd in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

Greensboro police are looking for two men in their early 20’s wearing black and gray hoodies and medical-type masks who robbed Papa John's on 1015 E. Cone Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday, police say.

Officers said it happened around 9:49 p.m. at Papa John's on 1015 East Cone Boulevard.

Two men walked into the pizza spot with guns and ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators described the suspects as men in their early 20’s wearing black and gray hoodies and medical-type masks.

The investigation is ongoing.