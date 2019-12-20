GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Holly man was arrested a year after he allegedly murdered his wife by poisoning her eye drops, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Hunsucker appeared in court Friday after being charged in the death of Stacy Hunsucker.

Hunsucker was employed as a paramedic with Atrium Health. Images posted to social media indicated he works with the medical helicopter unit. Prosecutors said he was on administrative leave.

Hunsucker collected $250,000 in life insurance following his wife's death, according to prosecutors.

The judge set his bond at $1.5 million Friday.

Special prosecutor Jordan Green said after Stacy Hunsucker's blood tested positive for that eye drop chemical, investigators interrogated Joshua Hunsucker.

Green said Hunsucker gave investigators enough information for them to arrest him.

"I don't know that he would characterize it as a confession, but it certainly approached that level," Green said.

David Teddy, Hunsucker's attorney, said they'll likely take this case to trial.

"We anticipate that this case will be strenuously opposed," Teddy said.

Kelly Krueger said she knew Stacy Hunsucker since high school and came to court to show support for her family.

"She did not deserve for this to happen to her," Kreuger said. "She was a great mother. She was a happy person."

