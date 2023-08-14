Parents facing charges after a mother and 1-year-old go missing on the Yadkin River overnight, deputies say

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said the parents of a one-year-old girl are being charged after a search and rescue water rafting incident in July.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the family being reunited after separating.

A frightening night stranded on the Yadkin River leads to child abuse charges against a mother and father, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

A husband got separated from his wife and one-year-old daughter in Wilkes County last month when they went rafting. The mom and baby were missing all night when a large storm moved through on July 16th.

A flood advisory was also in effect at the time.

Firefighters said the mom held onto a branch to survive the night. She and the baby turned up on land the next day.

The parents, Harvey Wilkes and Megan Waters were later charged on Aug. 8 with misdemeanor child abuse.

Deputies said Megan Waters was charged with one felony child abuse and one misdemeanor child abuse. While Harvey Wilkins was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to deputies.

