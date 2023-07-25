Parents arrested after 5-year-old daughter found dead during welfare check in Randolph County

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to call for a service at Needhams Trail, Seagrove, for a welfare check Monday where deputies found a dead 5-year-old girl.
Investigators found evidence that resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Christina Myers and 30-year-old Billy Myers, the parents of the girl.
They were taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they were charged with felony child abuse and both received a bond of $250,000.
Their first appearance in court is Tuesday.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.