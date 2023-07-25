x
Crime

Parents arrested after 5-year-old daughter found dead during welfare check in Randolph County

Deputies said the evidence resulted in the arrest of the parents, Billy and Christina Myers.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to call for a service at Needhams Trail, Seagrove, for a welfare check Monday where deputies found a dead 5-year-old girl. 

Investigators found evidence that resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Christina Myers and 30-year-old Billy Myers, the parents of the girl. 

They were taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they were charged with felony child abuse and both received a bond of $250,000. 

Their first appearance in court is Tuesday. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

