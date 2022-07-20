x
Winston-Salem shop robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning

Officers said a man in all black approached the clerk with a rifle.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery at Parker's Stop and Shop on Reidsville Road around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officers were told that a man in all black approached the clerk with a rifle asking for money. He left the shop with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen driving off in a small 4-door sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously. 

