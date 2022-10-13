Gun found at Parkland High during search in Winston-Salem, principal says

All students and staff are safe. Nobody was threatened.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was reportedly found at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, according to a message Principal Noel Keener sent to parents.

An anonymous tip was submitted and while conducting a student search, the school resource office found a gun on a student.

No students or staff were threatened.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confiscated the weapon and told the district the student will face charges for having the weapon on school property.

Appropriate district disciplinary actions will follow.