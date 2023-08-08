"He tells me exactly these words, 'Mommy I still have the picture in my head of the gun pointing at me,'” Ines Chaves said.

PASADENA, Texas — There were frightening moments over the weekend for a group of young friends when Pasadena police say a neighbor pulled a BB gun on them. The kids later said they believed the gun was real at the time.

"He pointed it at my head," said 9-year-old Jesus. "It scared me.”

Jesus can be seen shivering in a chair after the encounter which was captured by his friend’s family’s security camera.

"Some boys, teenagers, come running this way with a gun and points it at each, every one of them,” said Ines Chavez, a parent of one of the kids.

Chavez said her youngest son still can’t sleep.

"He tells me exactly these words, 'Mommy I still have the picture in my head of the gun pointing at me,'” Chaves said.

She nor Jesus' mother knew the gun was a BB gun until Monday.

"Yes, it was a BB gun," said Guadalupe Garcia, another mother of one of the children. "But he could have fired and seriously injured one of the children.”

Pasadena police felt the same way. A 15-year-old neighbor was charged as a juvenile with assault and terroristic threat.

"Even though it’s just a BB gun, that’s what some people may say, it’s still dangerous because it puts people in fear of imminent bodily injury,” said Sgt. Raul Granados.

The teenager was released to his parents since he has no prior record while police encouraged all parties to stay away from each other.

Police are still investigating what may have prompted the teen to allegedly threaten the children.

But the parents say there’s no excuse for what happened.