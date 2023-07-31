Expecting mother remembers appointments with Eden doctor who was shot and killed

Patients are remembering Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick who police say was shot and killed by her child's father Sunday.

EDEN, North Carolina — Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick's patients are remembering how she cared for them following her shooting death.

Makenzie Denson sais Dr. Riddick was her OB/GYN at UNC Women's Health at Eden.

Riddick who was also a mom, according to police, helped deliver countless Rockingham County babies.

Denson said Riddick walked side by side with her through the first several weeks of her pregnancy.

“She goes, 'Look, she goes everything’s great; you’re healthy; you're beautiful'. She made me feel confident with myself for one. You know that women empowerment she was all for that," Denson recalled.

Denson said she had an appointment to see Dr. Riddick next week; it would have been her 20-week appointment. That's when she was supposed to find out the baby's gender.

“When you’re pregnant that’s the big ultrasound. That’s the big anatomy scan. You get to see any and everything about the baby. It’s a very detailed appointment. So, I was looking forward to just talking with her, sharing any cares or concerns I had," said Denson.

Other patients are also mourning Dr. Riddick's loss. Kayla Perkins said she just saw Dr. Riddick a few days ago.

“She would be like, 'Do you have any more questions?' Like, 'Do you have any other concerns? Like what’s on your mind?' You can tell me anything, type stuff," Perkins commented on the nature of the appointment.

Both Denson and Perkins will have to see other doctors at future appointments.

UNC Health released the following statement: