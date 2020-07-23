Police arrest man during bizarre incident in High Point

Police arrested a man found asleep at the wheel who repeatedly woke up and yelled at officers to shoot him.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in High Point after a strange incident unfolded in at the man's vehicle.

High Point officers found Patrick Riley asleep at the wheel of his PT Cruiser at the intersection of Westchester Drive and English Road just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The car was running and the doors were locked, officials said.

When they tried to wake Riley, officers said he became exasperated, yelling for officers to shoot him through the window. When police observed a handgun in Riley's lap, they backed away from the car.

Officers said the 29-year-old repeatedly passed in and out of consciousness, occasionally moving, but never fully waking up. When Riley stirred, police would attempt to coax him out of the car, but with no luck, HPD officials said.

Riley was encouraged for almost three hours to exit the vehicle when he did not, the High Point Tact Team used tear gas to force him to exit the vehicle. Riley was placed into police custody without incident.

Riley was medically checked and cleared while on the scene and due to the comments he made to officers prior to exiting the vehicle. Further evaluation is being completed, officers said.