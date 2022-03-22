PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man faces several charges after allegedly stealing a school bus from a middle school, taking it for a joy ride just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and ultimately crashing it into someone's yard.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the 21-year-old suspect "was intoxicated" when he allegedly broke into Moses Middle School and stole the bus, taking it for a "joy ride."
The sheriff's office said they were contacted by a homeowner who called 911 after the bus crashed through their fence and came to a rest in their yard.
At that point, he was "subsequently restrained by neighbors until deputies could arrive." They did not say specifically how he was intoxicated, though his charges include a heroin violation.
The suspect in the case now faces a slew of charges including:
- Theft by taking
- Criminal Interference with government property
- Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (heroin)
- DUI while driving a commercial motor vehicle
- Driving a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver's license
- Failure to maintain lane
- Hit and run (2 counts)
- Driving without a valid license
- Driving in violation of license restrictions
The sheriff's office said the suspect is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond, and that there are additional charges pending.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Paulding Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.