Pedestrian killed after being struck in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of South Elm Eugene Street between Vivian Lane and Webster Road are closed due to a deadly hit-and-run incident.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the crash and the driver didn't stay on the scene.

Officers are investigating and drivers are asked to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.