26-year-old woman hit while trying to cross I-73 in Asheboro dies, police say

According to the Asheboro Police Department, Sydney Marie Byrd of Staley died from her injuries after she was hit by a car while walking on I-73.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 26-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to police.

Investigators said the crash happened after 6 p.m. Detectives said the accident happened as Byrd was trying to cross the highway near the Albemarle Road overpass.

Police said Byrd was hit by Sarah Coffman of High Point. Coffman was driving a 2003 Honda Civic when Byrd walked onto the highway in front of her car, according to investigators.

According to police, investigators found Byrd laying on the outside lane of travel in the north bound lanes of I-73.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

