CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and killed after confronting a thief who was breaking into vehicles in Steele Creek on Friday afternoon, according to sources.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated the incident as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Robert Michael Hopkins.

It happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot between Regions Bank and YMCA.near S. Tryon St. and Ayrsley Town Blvd. CMPD said the victim was intentionally struck.

Sources told NBC Charlotte a man who worked at a nearby business was walking to his truck when he saw someone breaking into a car.

"Victim confronted thief and was then hit and killed by the thief. Source says this guy did nothing wrong. He was simply trying to help stop a crook," said NBC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz.

Police hoped nearby surveillance cameras would give them good leads on a suspect.

"Cyber Crimes detectives are working to piece that together and to put out, as quickly as possible, any still photos, or video that we have," CMPD Major Dave Robinson said.

Those who frequent the area were stunned by what happened.

"I'm honestly shocked; I had no idea," said Melissa Berrios who lives nearby. "I mean honestly, you kind of feel like you can't go anywhere."

"It's just a really sad event right here at the holidays," said Diana Burkeen whose husband works nearby.

Burkeen said her husband's car was in the middle of the crime scene, and it was scary knowing it happened so close to where he was.

"I would say hug your loved ones because you never know what's going to happen," she said.

Friday's death became the city's 105th homicide, according to recent numbers.

When asked what the community can do to help, Robinson was candid.

"Love each other," he said. "And that is the easiest I can put it. And take care of each other and to not resort to violence in this way."

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS.

