GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a person is dead after they were hit by a car in the 3800 block of Burlington Road Wednesday night around 7 p.m.
According to Greensboro Police, Kenneth Hodge was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra east from Penry Road, when he hit someone walking on the outside through-lane of Burlington Road.
The victim's identity has not been released yet. Authorities are working to inform the victim's family.
Hodge was arrested for DWI.
